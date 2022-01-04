Hema Malini Shares Throwback Photos With Dharmendra, Esha Deol & Her Late Mother; See

Hema Malini trod down memory lane as she shared adorable glimpses with her late mother Jaya Chakravarthy, Dharmendra as well as her daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. In a sweet ode to her mother, Bollywood's Dream Girl called the former her "sheet anchor" who's still guiding her from above. She further noted how her mother was the "pivot" of the family and took charge as a "true matriarch".

She further shared glimpses of the mother-daughter duo together on film sets and quipped how fast time has flown, from doing 3 shifts a day earlier to embarking on something completely different today. "Life has to move on but memories last forever as long as we are alive", she wrote.

Hema Malini shares throwback glimpses with Dharmendra, Esha Deol

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hema Malini shared two posts dedicated to her 'Amma', where one can also see the Sholay stars and their daughters indulging in a family get-together. For the caption, she wrote, "Remembering my lovely mother, my sheet anchor who is still guiding me from above. She was easily the main strength of our family, a veritable power house who was respected by all in the industry. We love you Amma and miss you so much."

Further sharing her fond memories with her mother, the veteran added, "Amma was the pivot of the family and she ruled like a true matriarch. She loved all her grandkids equally and enjoyed being surrounded by them. Her birthday was great fun with 'Amba' as the kids called her, celebrating with the whole family around her. Photos taken on her special day."

Meanwhile, the BJP MP recently graced the three-day Kashi Indian International Film Festival with her performance. Sharing glimpses from her act, she wrote, "After a long gap because of Corona, we performed my ballet Durga at the beautiful auditorium in Varanasi."

On the other hand, Dharmendra will be seen in the forthcoming entertainer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which marks the reunion of Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. It also stars Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres in February 2023.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @DREAMGIRLHEMAMALINI)