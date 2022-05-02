Hema Malini Shares Update On Dharmendra's Health, Reveals He Is 'thankfully Back Home'

Bollywood veteran Dharmendra had a few rough days last week as the actor was hospitalised after complaining about back pain. After being hospitalised for four days, the actor addressed his health condition via an Instagram video and ensured his fans that he was discharged and doing better. Recently, Hema Malini also addressed the actor's health condition and revealed he is back home. The Bollywood veteran also penned a heartfelt note for all fans and well-wishers who were worried about Dharmendra's health.

Taking to her Twitter, Hema Malini recently extended her gratitude to thousands of well-wishers who have been enquiring about Dharmendra's health. She wrote, "I would like to thank thousands of well-wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji’s health." She revealed the 86-year-old star is back home and wrote, "Yes, he was in the hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health. God has been kind."

Why was Dharmendra hospitalised?

According to Republic Media Network's source, Dharmendra was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai, last week. He experienced back pain due to overwork and exercising while shooting for the upcoming film Rock Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The source revealed, "Since Dharam ji was shooting for his film Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani and he was bit overworked and exercising made him little unwell. That’s why he went to Breach Candy hospital for a checkup and was admitted as well but not in ICU."

However, the actor was discharged on Sunday, May 1, and soon after returning home gave a health update to all his fans. He also took to social media to address the situation on his own and shared a video. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Friends, don’t overdo things …know your limits.., i did it and learned my lesson …". Take a look at the video here.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra are also celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary today, May 2. The couple tied the knot back in 1980 and also have two children together. On the occasion, Hema Malini penned a sweet note for Dharmendra via Twitter. The note read, "Our wedding anniversary today I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed."

Image: Instagram/@dreamgirlhema