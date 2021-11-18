Hema Malini To Be Presented With 'Film Personality Of The Year' Award At IFFI

Hema Malini will soon be conferred with the Indian Film Personality of the Year Award at the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI). The event will take place between November 20 and November 28 in Goa and Prasoon Joshi will also receive the award along with Malini. Union Minister Anurag Thakur make the news official on Twitter on Thursday.

Hema Malini to win Film Personality of the Year Award at IFFI

The Union Minister announced on Twitter, "I’m delighted to announce the names of Ms @dreamgirlhema Actor, MP (Mathura,UP) & Mr @prasoonjoshi_ , Lyricist & Chairperson, CBFC as the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021. They shall be conferred this honour at 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa."

I’m delighted to announce the names of Ms @dreamgirlhema Actor, MP (Mathura,UP) &



Mr @prasoonjoshi_, Lyricist & Chairperson,CBFC

as the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021.



They shall be conferred this honour at 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa.@IFFIGoa — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) November 18, 2021

Thakur spoke about the two awardees and mentioned to ANI that their contributions to the 'field of Indian cinema spread over decades' has entertained and 'enthralled audiences across generations'. He also called them 'Indian cinematic icons' who have been looked up to and respected for generations. Hema Malini is known for her iconic roles in Seeta Aur Geeta, Dream Girl, Raja Jani, Dharmatma, Kudrat and most importantly, Sholay.

The actor recently appeared on the reunion episode of Sholay on Kaun Banega Crorepati with the host of the quiz show, Amitabh Bachchan and Ramesh Sippy. In the episode, Amitabh Bachchan was seen lip-syncing the song Dilbar Mere from his and Hema Malini's film Satte Pe Satta. Malini stunned in a blue and gold saree as she walked on stage and the audience cheered as they saw the iconic romantic sequence live on set. The duo got a standing ovation after their performance, as hearts appeared on the screens behind them.

Amitabh Bachchan and Malini both took on lead roles in the 1975 hit film Sholay. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Amjad Khan and Sanjeev Kumar also played pivotal roles in the movie. Ramesh Sippy served as the film's director while Javed Akhtar, Salim Khan and Salim Javed were in charge of the screenplay. Bachchan and Malini have worked together in several films, with Baabul being their most recent, in 2006. Their other collaborations include Desh Premee, Trishul, Naseeb, Do Aur Paanch, Naastik, Baghban, Veer Zaara and others.

Image:PTI