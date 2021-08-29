Hema Malini Urges People To Follow COVID Safety Rules During 'Janmashtami' Celebrations

As the netizens gear up to celebrate the auspicious festival of Janmashtami on Monday, August 30, the concerns of the Delta variant and new wave still looms over the country. However, devotees around the country are finding ways to perform the tradition in the safest way by following the government's approved protocols.

Urging everyone to do the same, Bollywood's veteran actor turned politician, Hema Malini conveyed a special wish to all the devotees celebrating the festival. Hema Malini joined the BJP in 2004 after a long and successful career in the Bollywood industry where she's given numerous hit films.

Hema Malini urges everyone to have a safe Janmashtami

To be celebrated on August 30, Krishna Janmashtami is observed by people fasting and visiting temples along with the exciting tradition of forming a human tower to break the 'Matki'. As the festival will see a mass gathering of devotees to perform the rituals, the third wave of COVID-19 and the new Delta variant remains a huge concern for the netizens. In order to minimalize the spread, people are being instructed to follow the mandatory safety guidelines while celebrating Janmashtami.

Reinforcing the same, Hema Malini took to her Twitter to wish her followers on the auspicious festival in advance and share a piece of advice to the devotees. In her tweet, she endearingly wished her fans and urged them to follow the safety precautions and have a safe celebration. She also requested people to wear masks during the celebrations as this could help reduce the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Janmashtami - time for a happy celebration of Krishna’s birth to rid the world of potent evil. At Mathura,thousands have congregated to celebrate this event-such is the bhakti & fervour!My request is for all to be careful,wear masks & observe all rules.Please take care &be safe🙏 pic.twitter.com/wx6cPvupzA — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 29, 2021

Why is Janmashtami celebrated?

It is believed by the devotees that the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu, Shri Krishna, was born on earth to restore peace and justice. Janmashtami is also known as Gokulashtami, Ashtami Rohini, Sri Krishnashtami and Sri Krishna Jayanti in various parts of India, which is typically observed on the eighth day of Krishna Paksha in the Indian calendar month of Shravan. The day is also observed by organising a Dahi Handi festival where devotees gather to break the 'Matki' with the showers of water and sweets being distributed to the devotees.

IMAGE - PTI