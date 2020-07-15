Hema Malini Writes To Finance Minister, Seeks Help For Musicians & Junior Artistes

Bollywood actor Hema Malini expressed her concern about ground level artists and musicians amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, she wrote to Finance Minister, Ms Nirmala Sitharaman about the matter. The actor revealed how photographers, spot boys, and chorus dancers do not have a means of livelihood and that the authorities need to do something to generate a basic income until the current situation changes. She also gave an example of a girl in her constituency and the problems she has been facing amid the crisis.

Hema Malini talked about ground level artists and musicians, who have been suffering amid COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown. According to reports, the actor said she understood the 'plight of those who lead a hand-to-mouth existence'. Hema Malini considered musicians who play accompanying instruments at live concerts, chorus dancers, the spot boys, and the photographers. She reportedly said that these people do not have any means of livelihood. Moreover, the actor stressed that people need to do something immediately for generating a basic income for the artists until the virus threat got over.

Talking about her constituency, Hema Malini said that Mathura girls dance every day at temples to earn a living. However, as the government announced the shutting of worship places, the needy people do not have money to buy food. So, the actor revealed that she wrote to Finance Minister Ms Nirmala Sitharaman and expressed her concern for those people.

Meanwhile, Hema Malini also broke silence on the Maharashtra government’s post lockdown policy, which does not allow actors over 65 years of age to resume shooting. According to reports, the actor called the decision ''absurd''. She gave examples of herself and Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal who belong to the same age group. She also said that Amitabh Bachchan is in his 70s, and still working.

The actor asked whether they were supposed to 'sit at home doing nothing'. She added that the criteria for working or not working must be physical fitness and not age. Hema Malini revealed that there were so many 65 plus professionals such as doctors, lawyers, and engineers, who were working for themselves. The actor concluded by saying that one must not discriminate based on age. As per reports, she had written to the Home Secretary regarding the relaxation of age restrictions.



