Hema Malini's Birthday Celebrations: Rekha To Ramesh Sippy, Inside Actor's Starry Bash

Hema Malini's 74th birthday celebrations rang with a cake cutting ceremony where director Ramesh Sippy is seen feeding the birthday girl.
Hema Malini's 74th birthday celebrations turned grand after a plethora of stars from the industry including Rmaesh Sippy and wife, Pankaj Dheer and more garced the occasion.
Veteran actor Hema Malini can be seen posing with legendary actor Rekha, Madhoo from the intimate celebrations.
This picture of Hema Malini from her birthday celebrations is special as she can be seen posing with her daughter Esha Deol and other guests.
The dream girl of Bollywood, Hema Malini who turned 74, looked beautiful in this pink saree as she posed for a picture from the star-studded birthday bash.
This priceless picture shows Hema posing with Rekha and daughter Esha Deol from the celebrations.