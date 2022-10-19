Last Updated:

Hema Malini's Birthday Celebrations: Rekha To Ramesh Sippy, Inside Actor's Starry Bash

Hema Malini's 74th birthday celebrations turned special after a host of Bollywood stars graced the occasion while pouring in their best wishes.

Written By
Prachi Arya
Hema Malini's birthday celebrations
1/8
IMAGE: Twitter/@dreamgirlhema

Hema Malini's 74th birthday celebrations rang with a cake cutting ceremony where director Ramesh Sippy is seen feeding the birthday girl. 

Hema Malini's birthday celebrations
2/8
IMAGE: Twitter/@dreamgirlhema

Hema Malini's 74th birthday celebrations turned grand after a plethora of stars from the industry including Rmaesh Sippy and wife, Pankaj Dheer and more garced the occasion. 

Hema Malini's birthday celebrations
3/8
IMAGE: Twitter/@dreamgirlhema

Veteran actor Hema Malini can be seen posing with legendary actor Rekha, Madhoo from the intimate celebrations. 

Hema Malini's birthday celebrations
4/8
IMAGE: Twitter/@dreamgirlhema

Hema Malini can be seen posing with guest and actor Pankaj Dheer and wife Anita Dheer. 

Hema Malini's birthday celebrations
5/8
IMAGE: Twitter/@dreamgirlhema

This picture of Hema Malini from her birthday celebrations is special as she can be seen posing with her daughter Esha Deol and other guests. 

Hema Malini's birthday celebrations
6/8
IMAGE: Twitter/@dreamgirlhema

The dream girl of Bollywood, Hema Malini who turned 74, looked beautiful in this pink saree as she posed for a picture from the star-studded birthday bash. 

Hema Malini's birthday celebrations
7/8
IMAGE: Twitter/@dreamgirlhema

This priceless picture shows Hema posing with Rekha and daughter Esha Deol from the celebrations. 

Hema Malini's birthday celebrations
8/8
IMAGE: Twitter/@dreamgirlhema

Hema and veteran actor Jeetendra who have shared screen space in various hits, were seen posing with Malini's younger daughter Ahana and her husband. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
Paris Hilton arrives in Mumbai, Kajol steps out in casuals: celebs spotted in the city

Paris Hilton arrives in Mumbai, Kajol steps out in casuals: celebs spotted in the city
White-themed decor to celebs in attendance; a look at Ayushmann-Tahira’s Diwali bash

White-themed decor to celebs in attendance; a look at Ayushmann-Tahira’s Diwali bash
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com