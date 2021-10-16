Hema Malini's Birthday: Esha Deol Pens Sweet Wish For Mom, 'Always By Your Side'

Veteran actor Hema Malini is known for her distinct roles in Bollywood films. The actor's career spans over five decades with several blockbuster films. The veteran star is celebrating her 73rd birthday on October 16, 2021. On the occasion of her special day, the Dream Girl actor's daughter Esha Deol penned a heartfelt note for her.

Hema Malini seemingly shares a deep bond with her daughters Esha and Ahana. From working on the same project to spending time with each other, the mother-daughter duo is seen together. Taking to Instagram, Esha Deol shared a loved-up photo with her mother. In the photo, the Dhoom actor donned a pink and white coloured floral kaftan with cream bottoms. She accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings and few rings. On the other hand, Hema Malini looked glamorous in a white and blue embroidered kurta which she paired with yellow bottoms. Sharing the photo, Esha Deol wished her mother a happy birthday and wrote, "Happy birthday mamma! Love you! Stay blessed, happy & healthy. Always by your side through thick & thin, Your Bittu[sic]." The actor also added some hug, kiss and evil eye emojis in the caption. Hema Malini shares Esha Deol with her husband and legendary actor Dharmendra.

Esha Deol says she has learned a lot from her mother

Esha Deol often shares photos and emotional notes with her mother. On the occasion of Teacher's Day, the actor shared her childhood photo and mentioned Hema Malini taught her a lot in life. She also mentioned Hema Malini's teachings are blessings for her. She wrote, "From my first step as a tiny dancer to who I am today as a mother, it’s all because of you. The knowledge, the ethics & the discipline I have learnt from you has always been a blessing for me. My mother, My first teacher![sic]."

Hema Malini is also a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. In 2011, Hema Malini, in an interview with Good Housekeeping magazine, revealed she stood up against her husband to let Esha and Ahana learn classical dance. the actor revealed Dharmendra came from an orthodox background and did not allow their daughters to learn dancing. Hema Malini had to intervene to let her daughters follow their passion.

(Image: Instagram/@imeshadeol)