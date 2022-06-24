'Hera Pheri 3': After Producer Spilt Beans On Part 3, Fans Celebrate With Memefest

Quick links:
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@PARESHRAWALCOMEDY/TWITTER
After giving the audience the perfect right doses of humour in the first two instalments of Hera Pheri, the cult classic franchise is making a comeback with Hera Pheri 3. Recently, producer Firoz Nadiadwala spilt beans regarding the film's production being under construction wherein he revealed that Hera Pheri 3 will see the iconic trio Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal once again reprising their iconic roles to weave magic on the screens.
The trio will mark their return to the franchise almost after a long hiatus of almost 16 years. As soon as the news of the film's sequel began doing rounds on the internet, fans couldn't control their excitement and began sharing hilarious memes whilst expressing their excitement over the project.
The first part of the Hera Pheri franchise was released in the year 2000 and took fans on a laughing riot. The film's franchise was later expanded to Phir Hera Pheri in 2006, which proved to be a mass entertainer when compared to its predecessor. Yet again, the makers are planning to return with Hera Pheri 3. The craze and the hype around the project are still the same as the netizens have flooded social media by sharing hilarious memes about the project.
Take a look at fans' reactions and memes shared by them:
#HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/Jhorx1XC1h— nayantara Readdy (@DvSharm93894727) June 24, 2022
#HeraPheri3 Comming out soon— Hrithema (@hrithema) June 24, 2022
Fans be like: pic.twitter.com/i7tiuvQJz2
Fans waiting for #HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/RYbIViSBu4— praveen_singh_3205 (@praveen__3205) June 24, 2022
#HeraPheri3 __ everyone waiting for "Hera Pheri 3" #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/GARnxJQRvQ— Prince _Sharma (@theP68487831) June 24, 2022
Fans to Firoz Nadiadwala:#FirozNadiadwala#HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/5jtg8vuQSg— Andy (@iamandy1987) June 24, 2022
#HeraPheri3— Aniruddha (@_dipeshmahato_) June 24, 2022
If this happens. It will be history. pic.twitter.com/Y8sU7Q2dGp
All Box Office All Record RIP#HeraPheri3— Anand 😎Thakor (@AnandThakor4) June 24, 2022
Biggest News Of 2022— Anand 😎Thakor (@AnandThakor4) June 24, 2022
21 Years Wait Is Over soon...#HeraPheri3
The iconic trio of Baburao, Raju and Shyam will once again make a comeback in Hera Pheri 3. In the latest interaction with Bollywood Hungama, producer Firoz Nadiadwala spilt beans about the scriptwork of the project. When asked about the expansion of the franchise with the next instalment, Firoz Nadiadwala replied that fans will get to know soon and also revealed that the third instalment will return with the same cast.
In his statement, Nadiadwala said, "It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism, etc."He also revealed details about the filmmaker who will be seen directing the third part. “We have shortlisted somebody. We are in talks. We’ll make the announcement soon,” he added.
IMAGE: INSTAGRAM@PARESHRAWALCOMEDY/TWITTER
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.