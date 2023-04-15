Hera Pheri 3 Director Farhad Samji Reacts To Netizens Demanding His Removal From Film

Hera Pheri 3 director Farhad Samji recently opened up about his take on the Twitter criticism he has been receiving for helming the comedy threequel. Franchise star Suniel Shetty previously confirmed in a LinkedIn post that Hera Pheri 3 was finally underway, with the original cast of Suniel, Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal set to return. While the first film was directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri 2 was helmed by Neeraj Vora.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Samji was asked about being “unfairly targeted” by Twitter users for helming Hera Pheri 3. The director said if anyone has a problem with his involvement in the film, they should try to do away with the grievances by making a better film and “by writing better punches” themselves. He added that the intention of the Hera Pheri 3 team is to make a film that caters to all kinds of audiences.

Samji also said that the film will combine “romance, masala, action, comedy, etc.” The director pointed out that his films Housefull 4 (2019) with Akshay Kumar, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022) with Kartik Aaryan, which he co-wrote turned out to be huge successes. Meanwhile, Samji maintained that Hera Pheri 3 has not been officially announced. In the same interview, he said, "Firstly, when the film has not even been officially announced, toh kaun hai yeh log?" He referred to the trolls demading his removal from the comedy film.

Twitter trends 'Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri'

Several Twitter users united against the involvement of Farhad Samji in Hera Pheri 3. The hashtag 'Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri' also trended on Twitter. A handle shared their criticism of the Housefull 4 director. Since then, several Twitter users started voicing their disapproval of Samji with regards to him directing Hera Pheri 3. The disapproval intensified further after the director’s recent web series, Pop Kaun, was not very well received. Here are some of the tweets which called for Samji’s removal from the upcoming film.

Farhad Samji’s career in Bollywood

Farhad Samji started his career as a lyricist in 2002. However, he subsequently started writing dialogues for films, with Shiva (2006) being his first. He made his debut as a director with Entertainment (2014), and went on to helm a number of projects such as Housefull 3 (2016), Housefull 4 (2019), Baby Come Naa (2018), Booo Sabki Phategi (2019), Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), Bachchhan Paandey (2022), Pop Kaun? (2023), Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023). His upcoming projects are Hera Pheri 3.