'Hera Pheri 3': Is Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal & Suniel Starrer In Works? Details Inside

Though Bollywood has given various comedy films, however, one of the best comedy films to come out of the fraternity is considered to Hera Pheri. The drama that was released in 2000, starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in lead. The film's franchise was later expanded to Phir Hera Pheri in 2006 which proved to be an equally enjoyable one.

After almost 16 years, the team of the film is all set to reunite for the third installment. Given the love and popularity that the film received, both in terms of business and meme cult favorites over the years, the makers have decided to expand the franchise and come up with the third part.

Hera Pheri 3 in works?

Fans of the film will be excited and thrilled to know that the announcement about the same would be made soon and according to various media reports, if things get well as planned, the project might go on floors towards the end of this year. During his recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, producer Firoz Nadiadwala spilled beans about the script and project while creating anticipation about the project.

When asked about the expansion of the franchise with the next part, Firoz replied that fans will get to know soon and also revealed that the third installment will return with the same cast. The producer further stated that the story is in place and the team is currently working on certain modalities. "It’ll be made in the same way, retaining the innocence of the characters. We can’t take past achievements for granted. So, we have to be extra careful in terms of our content, story, screenplay, characters, mannerism, etc," the director told the leading publication.

He also revealed details about the filmmaker who will be seen directing the third part. “We have shortlisted somebody. We are in talks. We’ll make the announcement soon,” said Firoz Nadiadwala. Hoping to come up with more installments of the iconic film, the producer explained how he is aiming to make sure that the movie does not lose ground on the first day or so.

Emphasizing the same, he said that sustaining at the box office is very important these days and he is hoping that in the future he gets to come up with more parts of the film like Hera Pheri 4, Hera Pheri 5, etc while each part being better than the previous. "We hope that there will be a new film released every 15 months. Isn’t this how the West operates? Don’t we get a new Spider-Man or Bond film soon after the previous part has been released in the cinemas?" Firoz concluded.

IMAGE: Instagram/PareshRawalcomedy/PTI