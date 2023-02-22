Last Updated:

Hera Pheri 3: Memes Erupt As Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty Begin Shoot

Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal have reportedly begun the shooting for Hera Pheri 3 on February 21 in Mumbai.

The shooting of the much-awaited film Hera Pheri 3 has reportedly begun, with the original cast Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal set to return. As per sources, a promo shoot took place with the cast in a set in Mumbai and Farhad Samji will be directing the movie.

Three months back, Paresh confirmed in a tweet that Kartik Aaryan was part of Hera Pheri 3. As the shooting began with the original trio and sans Kartik, netizens flooded Twitter with hilarious memes and reactions. Many are excited that Akshay is part of the comedy threequel. 

Take a look at the memes:

About Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri

Priyadarshan's directorial Hera Pheri was released in 2000 with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The film also starred Tabu and was a box office hit. Over the years it acquired a cult status. Six years later, a sequel titled Phir Hera Pheri was released, which was again a hit. Now, all eyes are on Hera Pheri 3 and the official announcement regarding it.

