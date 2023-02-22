Hera Pheri 3: Memes Erupt As Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty Begin Shoot

The shooting of the much-awaited film Hera Pheri 3 has reportedly begun, with the original cast Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal set to return. As per sources, a promo shoot took place with the cast in a set in Mumbai and Farhad Samji will be directing the movie.

Three months back, Paresh confirmed in a tweet that Kartik Aaryan was part of Hera Pheri 3. As the shooting began with the original trio and sans Kartik, netizens flooded Twitter with hilarious memes and reactions. Many are excited that Akshay is part of the comedy threequel.

Hera pheri 3 is happening with its original cast. The world is healing. pic.twitter.com/8XvclEzNW4 — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) February 21, 2023

Hera Pheri 3 is coming.



Memers: pic.twitter.com/fTSPIkRTWM — Mehul Fanawala (@MehulFanawala) February 21, 2023

Hera Pheri 3 finally happening with the original trio pic.twitter.com/i98Hqp9nQY — Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) February 21, 2023

Hera Pheri 3 finally happening with the original trio starcast 🥳🥳😍pic.twitter.com/PkeTv44sBZ — Jᴀʜɪɴ Kʜɪʟᴀᴅɪ (@Jahhhin_Cena) February 21, 2023

Hera Pheri: 2000

Phir Hera Pheri: 2006#HeraPheri3 : Shooting started in 2023

Hera Pheri 4: 👇 pic.twitter.com/g4nxzsT8QG — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) February 21, 2023

*Hera pheri 3 shooting begins with its original casts*



Me & the boys right now: pic.twitter.com/yCMdA1Fj8l — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) February 21, 2023

Hera Pheri 3 finally happening with the original starcast pic.twitter.com/Ubkfa8TEDb — isHaHaHa (@hajarkagalwa) February 21, 2023

Hera Pheri 3 mein overacting ke charges 150rs honge

Reason: Inflation pic.twitter.com/YjLZX3Oj3i — Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) February 22, 2023

The Most mysterious climax ever which was unknown will be revealed in #HeraPheri3 ❤ pic.twitter.com/pfG9LHUKr8 — 𝐀-𝐊 (@AkkiAmit_) February 21, 2023

About Hera Pheri and Phir Hera Pheri

Priyadarshan's directorial Hera Pheri was released in 2000 with Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal in the lead roles. The film also starred Tabu and was a box office hit. Over the years it acquired a cult status. Six years later, a sequel titled Phir Hera Pheri was released, which was again a hit. Now, all eyes are on Hera Pheri 3 and the official announcement regarding it.