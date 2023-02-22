Hera Pheri 3: Photo Of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal From Film Set Leaked?

Hera Pheri 3 is finally happening as per recent media reports. A picture from the reported set of the film is going viral on social media. The image features the original trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, who all posed for the camera.

The viral image also features Hera Pheri franchise producer Feroz Nadiadwala. The photo was reportedly taken at Mumbai's Empire Studio, which is owned by Feroz Nadiadwala. The Bollywood producer was behind the production of both Hera Pheri (2000) and Phir Hera Pheri (2006) and is reportedly producing the third film as well.

The Twitterverse is running abuzz with tweets of the iconic trio returning for the third comedy film after more than two decades of Hera Pheri's release. While many are celebrating that Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty are making a comeback together, others are posting memes about the occasion.

Furthermore, many Twitter users are reacting to the report that Anees Bazmee is getting replaced on the project by director Farhad Samji.

More on Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri 3 was previously slated to roll without Akshay Kumar, as he had left the project after stating creative differences. Suniel Shetty later stated that he would try to bring back Akshay Kumar to the project by speaking with him. Meanwhile. Kartik Aaryan was said to be starring in the project.