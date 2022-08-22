Bollywood producer AG Nadiadwala passed away on Monday, August 22 at the age of 91 in Mumbai. As per the media reports, the producer died due to cardiac arrest while he was being treated at Breach Candy Hospital. AG Nadiadwala’s father A K Nadiadwala was also a producer while Firoz’s cousin Sajid Nadiadwala, a producer, runs a separate production house.

In an interview with Entertainment Daily in 2015, given as part of their 60-year-celebrations in the industry, A G Nadiadwala said, “While keeping film aesthetics and requirements in mind, we make our budget according to the movie and not the other way round. We first understand the dynamics of the story and screenplay before we put down our expenses. Even if we end up spending a little more, we ensure that the money spent should be visible in terms of both, sensibility and quality."

Ajay Devgn mourns AG Nadiadwala's demise

Meanwhile, many Bollywood actors mourned the demise of the veteran producer AG Nadiadwala. Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn took to his official Twitter account to pay a heartfelt tribute. "Deepest condolences on the passing of Shri Gaffarbhai Nadiadwala. My father & he were associates during the golden era of our cinema. 🕉 Shanti AG Nadiadwala saab. My condolences to the Nadiadwala family," Ajay tweeted.

A G Nadiadwala began his career as a film producer way back in 1953. In a career spanning nearly 69 years, he produced more than 50 Hindi films. He has the distinction of producing Mahabharat (1965), starring Pradeep Kumar and Dara Singh. Till date, it is the only film made on the epic Mahabharat in India. He was also the producer of popular films like Welcome (2007), Hera Pheri (2000), Awara Paagal Deewana (2002) etc.

