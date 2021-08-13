'Hera Pheri' Producer Firoz Nadiadwala Claims Priyadarshan 'abandoned' Movie Midway

Decades after the release of the cult comedy, Hera Pheri, its producer Firoz Nadiadwala reveals that the film's helmer Priyadarshan "abandoned the project midway." During his recent interview with Mid-day, the producer stated that he 'kept mum' all these years out of respect for Priyan and because the film became a "blockbuster." Hera Pheri is hailed as one of the best comedy-drama of all time. It featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in lead roles.

Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala: "Priyadarshan abandoned the project midway"

During his recent interview with the outlet, producer Firoz A Nadiadwala stated that he kept mum all these years out of respect for Priyan and because the film went on to become a blockbuster. He added that he is now choosing to open up as the director, Priyadarshan has spoken about turning down the sequel and the highly-anticipated third part of the hit franchise.

Nadiadwala questioned that how can Priyadarshan turn the offer to helm the second and third parts when he did not even finish the first one. Nadiadwala stated that Priyadarshan handed him a film with a runtime of over three hours and 40 minutes and was full of "depressing scenes." He alleged the director was "absent during the background music recording and dubbing."

The producer added that late writer and director, Neeraj Vora had changed the film totally as he had "added a lot of punchlines." Neeraj Vora helmed the sequel of the franchise, Phir Hera Pheri. Nadiadwala stated that after Priyadarshan's "disappearance," the first film was cut down to sharp 130-minutes runtime, and two new songs were added- Jab Bhi Koi Haseena, and Tun Tunak Tun.

As per the reports, the version handed by Priyadarshan was not a comedy but a plot of an economically challenged family. Nadiadwala revealed that the final film that the audiences saw, was the "director's cut" in the sense that the director was "cut from the final version." He claimed Priyadarshan also tried to "convince the actors to say no" to the sequel.

Meanwhile, Hera Pheri 3 is currently in talks as Rawal had hinted to the media that "the makers are trying to work it out." He hopes that by the end of 2021, fans "will get good news."

IMAGE: SANKALP SINGH'S TWITTER

