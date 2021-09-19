The Income Tax department has launched a massive tax evasion probe against Bollywood actor Sonu Sood spanning 28 locations and 6 cities. After the large-scale search and seizure operations at various premises, the IT department has found 'incriminating evidence' pertaining to tax evasion of Rs. 20 crore.

As per the financial watchdog, the unaccounted income of Sonu Sood in the form of 'bogus unsecured loans and entities' have been unearthed. The IT Department has also revealed that there have been instances where professional receipts have been camouflaged as loans in the books of accounts for the purpose of evasion of tax.

Five major allegations by the Income Tax Department against Sonu Sood -

1. Donations worth 18.94 cr collected, only 1.9 cr used

According to the IT Department, the bogus transactions date back to June 2020 when Sonu Sood incorporated a charitable foundation for various COVID-19-related relief work. The IT Department states that the foundation had collected donations to the tune of Rs. 18.94 crore from March 2021 till date, out of which it has spent around only Rs. 1.9 crore towards various relief work. A balance of Rs.17 crore has been found lying unutilised.

2. Foreign donations worth Rs. 2.1 cr violating FCRA norms

The Income Tax Department has further alleged that several of these donations in Sood's charitable foundation were collected from foreign entities largely via crowdfunding platforms. These have been held in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. "It is seen that funds to the tune of Rs. 2.1 crore have also been raised by the Charity Foundation from overseas donors on a crowdfunding platform in violation of FCRA regulations", revealed an official release.

3. Bogus receipts with JV infra company of Rs. 65 cr

Sonu Sood is said to have entered a joint venture for a real estate project with Lucknow-based infrastructure group JV Infra where he invested substantial funds. The company has shown tax evasion and irregularities in the books of account. "Evidence of such bogus contracts found so far are to the tune of over Rs. 65 crore. Evidence of unaccounted cash expenses, unaccounted sale of scrap and digital data evidencing unaccounted cash transactions has also been found", the Income Tax department stated.

4. Rs. 175 cr circular dubious transaction of JV company

When it comes to the company in question, it has been found that JV Infra entered into a dubious circular transaction to the tune of Rs.175 crore with another company based in Jaipur. Evidence of unaccounted cash expenses, sale of scrap, and digital data evidencing unaccounted cash transactions have been found. Further investigations are being done to analyse the full extent of tax evasion.

5. Unpaid income tax dues amounting to Rs. 20 cr

The IT Department has revealed that the main modus operandi followed by Sonu Sood was routing his unaccounted income in the form of bogus unsecured loans from many bogus entities. Investigations so far have revealed the use of twenty such entries, the providers of which, on examination, have accepted to have given bogus accommodation entries. "They have accepted to have issued cheques in lieu of cash. The total amount of tax evaded unearthed so far, amounts to more than Rs. 20 crore", the IT Department stated.