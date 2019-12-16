Best Movies On Mental Health That Should Be On Your Must-watch List

Mental health issue and struggle is an important matter and it is often overlooked, even if it has completely manifested in a person. Mental health is as imperative as physical health. In India, mental health awareness is quite low and is a subject that needs to be discussed a lot more.

However, there has rarely been a sensitive and sensible portal of this major issue. Several movies in Bollywood have looked to explore the subject but only a few have managed to garner praise from both critics and the audience. Let’s look at some of the best Bollywood movies that explore the numerous intricacies concerning mental health-

Dear Zindagi (2016)

Starring Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, this movie was a big hit at the box office. The film was also praised for showcasing therapy on-screen. Therapy is something Indians need to participate in instead of being afraid of it. Therapy is a normalised aspect of self-care, as shown in the movie, and it should be applied in the real world too, especially in India.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007)

Bhool Bulaiyaa is a psychological thriller directed by Priyadarshan. It is a remake of the 1993 Malayalam flick, Manichitrathazhu, which is widely regarded as one of the greatest Indian movies of all time. Vidya Balan’s portrayal of a mentally ill woman received high praise from critics. Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of a psychiatrist in the film, also received praise for his performance.

Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

In this movie, Nikhil is a struggling businessman who thinks he is in love with his girlfriend, Karishma, and wants to marry her. But he ends up falling in love with her smart, geeky and quirky sister, Meeta, who has several mental health issues. The film addresses the topic of mental health issues very sensitively. It was not a commercial success but was critically acclaimed.

