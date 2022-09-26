Here Are The Hollywood Stars Invited To Richa Chadha & Ali Fazal's Wedding

After dating each other for years, actor-couple, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are all set to tie the knot in the first week of October. Pinkvilla earlier reported that the couple will soon jet off to Delhi for their pre-wedding festivities after which they will head to Mumbai for the remaining festivities. However, the publication reported that the guestlist has finally been revealed which also includes names of the Mirzapur actor's famous Hollywood co-stars.

Ali Fazal's Hollywood co-stars included in the wedding guest list: Report

As per Pinkvilla, days ahead of their wedding, there is a buzz that Ali has also invited his Hollywood co-star from Victoria & Abdul, Dame Judi Dench. Not only this, Fazal's co-star from his forthcoming film Kandahar, Gerard Butler has also been invited to the Mumbai reception. The Death On The Nile star has also invited important production people from Hollywood, adding to the list is the cast of the spy thriller series Tehran.

On Sunday, it was reported that the couple will ditch the 'no phone' policy for their wedding so that guests can capture their wedding moments. A paparazzi account Viral Bhayani took to its Instagram handle and shared a fresh update about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding. The post shared by the account had the caption reading,

"The actors have decided to not go with the “no phone policy” at their wedding functions. The reason for that is that they want the mood of the functions to be fun and want their guests to be at maximum ease."

Further details regarding the invite included, "Leave your phones and enjoy yourself. Don’t worry about capturing this moment on camera. Capture it in real-time." It further read, "The actors strongly feel that people can be at more ease when they don’t have restrictions on them. They want people to have their phones and still have a good time. That's a cool thought. #richachadda #alifazal".

It is pertinent to note that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha officially announced their October wedding the previous week when the Masaan actor headed to her Twitter handle and shared a GIF about their 'new life', teasing that she can't wait for October. Take a look:

Image: Instagram/@alifazal