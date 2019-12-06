Navya Naveli Nanda: Here Is All You Need To Know About Amitabh Bachchan's Grand-daughter

Navya Naveli Nanda turned 22 on December 6, 2019. She is the daughter of author Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Indian businessman Nikhil Nanda. On the occasion of her birthday, Shweta took to Instagram to share a picture of Navya Naveli Nanda wishing her happy birthday. Shweta has an extremely close bond with both her children. Here is all you should know about the star kid Navya Naveli Nanda.

Read Also| Shweta Bachchan Wishes Her 'mini Me’ Son Agastya On Birthday; Abhishek Has A Funny Reply

Navya Naveli Nanda's family tree

Navya Naveli Nanda is the great-granddaughter of Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan from her mother’s side and great-granddaughter of Raj Kapoor and Krishna Kapoor from her father’s side. She is the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan from mother's side while Ritu Nanda and Rajan Nanda are her grandparents from father's side. Her father is Nikhil Nanda, a businessman and the Chairman & Managing Director of Escorts Limited, an engineering company. She also has a brother named Agstya Nanda. She is the cousin of Aaradhya Bachchan and niece of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Read Also| Jaya Bachchan Hugs Navya Naveli Nanda's Rumoured Boyfriend Meezaan

Navya Naveli Nanda family, education, and friends:

It is said that she spent her schooling years at the Sevenoaks School in London. According to an entertainment website, it is said that she is fond of music and plays the piano. The website also states that she is good friend with Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and they both even went to the same school growing up and are best of friends.

Read Also| Shweta Bachcha Nanda Has A Typical Concern As Navya Naveli-Agastya Meet Zoya Akhtar In USA

She was rumoured to be in a relationship with Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan. However, in an interview with a leading news daily, Meezaan spoke about the rumours and clarified that they are not in a relationship. Meezaan also added that Navya and his sister are great friends and that they belong to the same friend circle.

Read Also| Shweta Bachchan's Adorable Birthday Wish For Daughter Navya Naveli Nanda

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.