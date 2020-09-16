Here Is What The Cute Kid From 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' Looks Like Now; See Pic

Do you remember the cute boy from Shah Rukh Khan starrer film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna who melted hearts of the audience by his adorable expressions? It has been more than 14 years since the film released and the cute little boy has now become a successful actor in the film and television industry. The child actor from Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna still continues to win the hearts of millions of people and has a huge fan following on social media platforms.

Who was the child actor in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna?

The child actor who was the son of Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan’s characters in the film was portrayed by Ahsaas Channa. The official Instagram handle of Netflix posted a video which is doing the rounds on social media. In that post, two of Ahsaas’ characters have been compared, one where she was a cute boy in a Bollywood film and the other is that of a college girl for a web series.

Netflix captioned the post as, “Tu kitni badal gayi hai re” (translates to- You have changed so much). Ahsaas was quick to comment on the post and expressed that the video made her “so happy and nostalgic”. Check out the video and the comment below.

Netizens react

As soon as the video went up, fans of the actor flooded the post with their comments and reactions. Several netizens wrote that they are very surprised that the “cute boy” was actually played by a girl. Many other netizens wrote that Ahsaas is the only Indian child artist who is still enjoying fame and popularity. Check out some of those comments below.

Several other netizens wrote that they feel older now and how has time passed so quickly. Many other netizens also asked when will the second season of the particular web series starring Ahsas release. Check out some of those comments below.

Career of Ahsaas Channa

Ahsaas Channa who is credited for web series like Kota Factory, Hostel Daze, Girls Hostel and Webbed has worked in several films as a child artist. She began her acting career with Vaastu Shastra and went on to do films like Aryan and Phoonk 2. She had the lead role in the film My Friend Ganesha in the year 2007 and has also worked in Balaji telefilms’ Kasam Se when she portrayed the character of young Ganga Walia.

Image credits: Still from the film

