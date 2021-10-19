Here Is What Sandali Sinha Who Played Piya In 'Tum Bin' Is Up To These Days

Actor Sandali Sinha won the hearts of millions of Indians with the portrayal of Piya Verma in the 2001 romantic drama Tum Bin. The movie also acted as a launching for her career in Bollywood and became an overnight sensation. The film also featured Priyanshu Chatterjee as Shekhar Malhotra, Raqesh Vashisth as Amar Shah, Himanshu Malik as Abhigya and more.

Sandali Sinha in 2001 romantic dramaTum Bin

The movie revolves around Shekhar, played by Priyanshu Chatterjee, going to Canada to ask forgiveness for killing Amar. Later on, he sets out to help Amar's fiancee in reviving her business but ends up falling in love with her. Sandali Sinha's charms were enough to captivate the audience as her performance was highly appreciated by the fans. The film catapulted her to nation-wide fame but unfortunately, it did not translate to any big roles for her in the future.

What is Sandali Sinha doing now?

After enjoying success with her debut movie, the actor did not appear in major projects post-2007. According to a report from Hindustan Times, the actor is now successfully running a patisserie and spa in Mumbai. She is joined by her husband Kiran Salaskar at the business venture. Away from the limelight, the actor is enjoying running her business along with her husband and her two kids.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, she reflected on her journey in the film industry and revealed that she never planned to become an actor. Describing her entering the entertainment industry as 'natural', the 48-year-old actor stated that she started off as a model after which she had the opportunity to star in the music video with Anubhav Sinha and his wife Ratna. She also revealed that she got the opportunity to enter Bollywood when the duo decided to make a film.

While she has been away from the screen for several years now, the actor revealed that people have been able to recognize her for her role as Piya on several occasions. She expressed her happiness for being appreciated by the younger generation who text her to compliment her performance in the film.

In 2016, Sandali Sinha appeared for a special cameo in the sequel of Tum Bin starring Aditya Seal, Neha Sharma and Aashim Gulati.

(Image: Instagram/@oldbollywoodquotes/bollywoodclassics52)