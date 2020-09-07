Vicky Kaushal Is Bitten By The Bookworm And His Latest Post Is Proof; Check It Out

Vicky Kaushal seems to have been channeling the inner bookworm in him as he has been sharing his reading activities lately on social media. The actor recently took to his Instagram story to share the current book he is reading. The book that has kept Vicky hooked on is none other than Shoe Dog: A memoir by the creator of Nike, Phil Knight.

Talking about the book, Phil who is the Nike board chairman and founder has depicted the early days of his company from when it was a start-up to its evolution as a successful brand. The book is also touted to be a bestseller and has gained some favourable reviews from the critics. Vicky shared the picture of the book along with a 'reading now' emoji on his Instagram story. Take a look at the post shared by the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor.

Vicky Kaushal reveals his Agatha Christie book

Not only this, the Sanju actor also shared which Agatha Christie book he was reading recently. He shared on his Instagram story that he is reading the book, While The Light Lasts. Agatha's While the Light Lasts consists of her earliest short stories. It also provides a unique glimpse of the Queen of Crime in the making.

The author has described the book as, "A macabre recurring dream … revenge against a blackmailer … jealousy, infidelity and a tortured conscience … a stolen gemstone … the haunting attraction of an ancient relic … a race against time … a tragic love triangle … a body in a box … an unexpected visitor from beyond the grave…" These are the nine typical examples of Agatha's brilliance. Take a look at his post.

On the work front, Vicky was last seen in Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship. The horror drama also featured Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role. It was written and directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh, jointly bankrolled by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The movie was released on February 21, 2020. Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship collected over 40.94 crores at the box office.

