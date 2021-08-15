Here’s A List Of Indian Actors Who Have Starred In Critically Acclaimed Hollywood Films

Raanjhanaa fame Dhanush recently announced that he will soon take on a role in the Russo Brothers' The Gray Man by Mark Greaney. He will star alongside Ryan Gosling and Chris Evan. Apart from Dhanush, there are other Indian actors who have starred in critically acclaimed Hollywood films. Here are a few of them:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

The Bollywood actor took on a role in two Hollywood films, The Pink Panther 2 and The Last Legion. Directed by Harald Zwart, the actor played the role of Sonia Solandres in The Pink Panther 2. In The Last Legion, she assumed the role of a warrior named Mira.

Amitabh Bachchan

The actor made his debut in the Hollywood Industry with The Great Gatsby. He played the role of a gangster in the film named Meyer Wolfsheim and starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

Irrfan Khan

Irrfan Khan has done multiple Hollywood blockbusters including The Namesake and Inferno. The late actor played a first-generation immigrant in The Namesake opposite another Indian actor, Tabu. The actor also appeared in the Oscar-winning film, Life of Pi.

Anupam Kher

Kher starred in Silver Linings Playbook alongside Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence. The 2012 romantic comedy was nominated for eight academy awards. Anupam Kher also appeared in Bend It Like Beckham starring Parminder Nagra, Keira Knightley, Jonathan Rhys Meyers among others. The film revolves around sports and has a hint of romance as well.

Dimple Kapadia

Dimple Kapadia featured in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. The film streams on Amazon Prime Video and also stars John David Washington and Robert Pattinson. Kapadia also recently made her OTT debut with Tandav, which streams on the same online streaming platform.

Priyanka Chopra

There’s no way Priyanka Chopra could be left off this list. She took on her role as Alex Parrish in the much-loved Quantico. She also got her hands on two People's Choice Awards for her role in the series. She also acted alongside Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in Baywatch. She later starred in Isn't It Romantic with co-stars Liam Hemsworth, Rebel Wilson and Adam DeVine. The actor will appear in other Hollywood films in the future including Citadel, Text For You and Matrix 4.

