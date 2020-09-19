As Section 144 Is Imposed In Mumbai, These Celebs Are Heading To Goa For A Quick Break

Amid a sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases in the Maximum City, Mumbai’s Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranaya Ashok on September 17 announced the extension of Section 144 in the city. The section will prohibit any presence or movement of one or more individuals in public places. But it seems this did not hinder the spirit of some Bollywood celebs who went on to seek some much-needed rejuvenation in the picturesque locales of Goa. The past few weeks saw some celebs enjoying their quick getaway in ‘Pearl Of The Orient’, Goa. Here is looking at some celebs who found themselves unwind in Goa over the past few days.

Varun Dhawan had a romantic getaway in Goa with Natasha Dalal

Varun Dhawan was one of those celebs who jetted off to Goa with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal. After months of lockdown, it seems that the couple was in a mood for a quick romantic getaway. The Main Tera Hero actor also shared a picture of their vacation. The picture had Varun tenderly touching Natasha’s forehead with his cheeks. He had captioned it stating, ‘No I won’t be afraid just as long as you stand by me.’ The couple was rumoured to get hitched by the end of this year but their wedding plans had to be stalled due to the pandemic situation.

Sara Ali Khan had the time of her life in Goa

The next celeb to have some gala time in Goa was Varun’s Coolie No 1 co-star Sara Ali Khan. Sara flooded her social media with a glimpse of her wonderful time spent in Goa along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actor also rang in her 25th birthday in Goa. From enjoying a swim to going cycling, the Love Aaj Kal actor has done it all.

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter may have jetted off to Goa for the promotional activities for their upcoming movie Khaali Peeli, but their pictures from the place on social media did not make it look any less than a vacation. Ananya shared a lovely picture of herself chilling in Goa in a dainty red attire while Ishaan too posed for a beautiful frame from the place. It seems that the two are making the most of their getaway in Goa along with their professional commitments.

