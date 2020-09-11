'Naag Ka Badla 3' Movie Cast Boasts Of Kollywood Actor Jai In A Double Role

The dubbed version of 2019's Tamil romantic horror film Neeya 2, titled Naag Ka Badla 3 premiered on Zee Cinema on September 5, 2020. Although the Tamil version of the film was released last year, the premiere of its Hindi dub created quite a buzz among the masses. Neeya 2 (Naag Ka Badla 3) is the sequel of the Kamal Hasan starrer Neya, which released back in 1979. The L. Suresh directorial is headlined by Kollywood star Jai, who plays a double role in the film. Alongside Jai, the film also boasts about a stellar ensemble cast including many popular faces of the Tamil film industry. Thus, here's taking a look at Naag Ka Badla 3 cast to know which actor plays which character in the fantasy film:

Raai Laxmi as Malar

Lakshmi Rai, popularly known as Raai Laxmi plays the lead role of Malar in Naag Ka Badla 3. Lakshmi as Malar plays a shape-shifting serpent who claims to be married to Sarva aka Vikram in his previous birth. Thus, she keeps chasing Sarva and his wife in his present birth, Divya.

Jai as Sarva and Vikram

Kollywood actor Jai Plays a double role as Sarva and Vikram in this L. Suresh directorial. Jai as Surya plays the husband of Malar in his previous birth. However, he plays the lover turned husband of Divya in his present birth. According to Sarva’s horoscope, the life of his better half will be endangered if ever he gets married.

Catherine Tresa as Divya

Popular South Indian actor, Catherine Tresa plays the role of Divya in Naag Ka Badla 3. Catherine as Divya plays the lover of Sarva, who jokingly threatens Sarva of throwing acid on him if he doesn’t accept her marriage proposal. However, she ends up getting married to him, despite knowing her life will be endangered.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar as Devi

The film and television actor, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar plays the role of Devi in this romantic horror film. Varalaxmi has predominantly worked in several films and TV shows of the Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada film industries. She is well-known for her performance in films like Tharai Thappattai, Sarkar and Sandakozhi 2, and Sathya to name a few.

The supporting cast of Naag Ka Badla 3:

Bala Saravanan plays Purushan

K.S.G plays the role of Sarva’s father

Avinash plays Ananda Siddhar

Nitish Veera plays the role of Vikram’s enemy

