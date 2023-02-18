Here's How Aditi Rao Hydari Reacted When Asked About Her Dating Rumours With Siddharth

Aditi Rao Hydari is all set to appear in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series Heeramandi. Recently, she opened up about her dating rumours with actor Siddharth. The news of them dating has been doing rounds on the internet for quite some time now.

During the trailer release of her upcoming web series Taj, a media person asked Aditi about her relationship with Siddharth. The actress subtly dodged the question by saying that she will go and eat as she is starving.

Some time back, Siddharth posted a photo wherein he can be seen wearing a T-shirt. As soon as he dropped the post, fans were quick to speculate that something is brewing between the two as Aditi too has previously worn the same T-shirt. The rumoured couple often make public appearances together. They also comment on each other's posts which often fuels their dating rumours.

Their fans love their bond and want them to make their relationship official soon.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth's rumoured relationship timeline

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have reportedly been dating for quite some time now. If reports are to be believed, their love story began ok the sets of Jay Bhupathi's Maha Samudram. However, there has been no official confirmation from the actors on the same.

More about Heeramandi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's maiden digital project Heeramandi's teaser has been released today (February 18). The teaser gave a glimpse of the pre-independent era. It features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjeeda Shaikh, Sharmin Segal, and Richa Chadha.