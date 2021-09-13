Here’s How Ananya Panday And Janhvi Kapoor Reacted To Navya Naveli Nanda’s B&W Pic

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda has been making heads turn with her series of monochrome pictures on social media over the last few weeks. She posted yet another gorgeous click on Monday and her close friends from the Bollywood industry headed straight to her comments section to shower her with compliments. Some of the comments came from fan-favourites including Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor.

Navya Naveli Nanda’s monochrome picture gets heaps of love

Navya tagged Rohan Shrestha in the pictures she uploaded, who is a celebrity photographer. She donned an oversized shirt for the photo shoot and took to Instagram to share a few clicks. Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor were in awe of the pictures and left comments for Navya. Shanaya Kapoor called her ‘Nav’ and posted two heart emoticons for her. Janhvi Kapoor said she looked ‘Tooooo pretty’, while Ananya Panday mentioned that she was ‘obsessed’ with her. Fashion designer Vikram Phadnis also commented on the picture, while Maheep Kapoor called Navya a ‘beauty’.

See Navya Naveli Nanda’s picture and comments here

Navya Naveli Nanda recently gave her grandfather Amitabh Bachchan's song Jahan Teri Yeh Nazar Hai a Sri Lankan twist. She used the popular song Manike Mage Hithe over the video of the Kaalia song and Amitabh Bachchan seemed most impressed by it. Calling her granddaughter a ‘genius’, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor wrote, “Truly an ode to that incredible Sri Lankan song ‘Manike Mage Hithe’ .. and edited here to my KALIA song by the genius in the house, granddaughter NAVYA NAVELI’. He also mentioned that Manike Mage Hithe will be ‘playing on loop the whole night’ and it was ‘impossible to stop listening to it'.

Watch unique video here

On the work front, Navya has taken a different path from her family, as she is gearing up to join her father's business. In an interview with Vogue India, Navya revealed that she will be taking her family business forward by choosing a corporate line of work. Navya Naveli Nanda is also a co-founder of a healthcare clinic.

