Here's How 'Malang' Makers Have Kept Fans Intrigued About The Movie's Plot

Malang, a Mohit Suri directorial is all set to hit the screens this coming Friday. The cast of this mysterious love story includes Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani along with other amazing actors like Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. Since the trailer release, there has been a lot of buzz around the movie. The trailer gave a sense of mystery to the plot of the romance-action film.

Image courtesy: @adityaroykapur

The trailer of Malang was put together in a way that there were no spoilers exposed to the audience. Not only are the director and lead actors of the movie safeguarding its key aspect, but the rest of the cast is also tight-lipped about the plot.

As a result, this drama-thriller flick has gathered huge suspense and curiosity among the audience. Malang 's movie’s posters and songs that gave the glimpses of the movie also managed to not give out any details about the movie.

Image courtesy: @adityaroykapur

About the movie Malang:

The movie is the second collaboration between director Mohit Suri and Aditya Roy Kapoor after Aashiqui 2. The movie is produced under the production of T-Series helmed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, Luv Films of Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and Northern Lights Entertainment’s Jay Shewakramani. The film is set to hit the theatres on February 7, 2020.

Image courtesy: @malangfilm

Check out the trailer of 'Malang' movie:

Post courtesy: @adityaroykapur

