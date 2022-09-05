Actor Ranveer Singh who is an ardent follower of sports had to multitask while watching the nail-biting match between IND vs PAK and Manchester United versus Arsenal match in Premier League. Despite being a die-hard football fan and a supporter of Arsenal, the actor could not help but watch both the matches simultaneously which just piqued his curiosity.

While cheering for his favourite teams in both matches, the actor displayed how he could not afford to miss any interesting element in both sports. The Gully Boy stars took to Twitter and shared a picture that showed him watching both sports simultaneously.

In the picture, fans can spot an actor watching India-Pakistan with cricketer Virat Kohli standing on the cricket ground holding his bat on a television screen, while the other screen on his laptop showed him watching the Manchester United-Arsenal match. Giving a hilarious reaction, the actor tweeted, "Bhaari (heavy) multi-tasking."

Sunday's match had turned crucial for team India Team, who tasted their first defeat of the Asia Cup 2022 campaign by losing the Super 4 match to Pakistan. The India vs Pakistan match saw Mohammad Rizwan playing an attacking knock of 71 runs that helped Pakistan beat India by five wickets in the final over. Losing the first match in the Super 4 stage has also mounted great pressure on Team Blue.

On the other hand, Manchester United won 3-1 against Arsenal, making the club win four league games in a row for the first time since April 2021. The match was played at Old Trafford Stadium.

Fans of the actor reacted to his funny post while sharing their takes on the same. One of the Twitter users commented on the post and wrote, "aap Ind vs Pak match ke time multi-tasking kaise kar sakte..merese ek sip coffee nahi pi gayi yaha." Another user asked, "Are you supporting the Man or the Ars? A third user poked fun at Ranveer's dressing style and wrote, "Aap to kapde bhi multitasking phnte ho."

