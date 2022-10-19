Here's How Saqib Saleem Plays Huge Role In Bringing Shikhar Dhawan On Board Alongside Huma

Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film Double XL, also starring Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. Now, in a conversation with Hindustan Times, director Satram Ramani opened up about how the cricketer was convinced to do the role and also how Saqib Saleem played a major role in bringing Dhawan on board in the upcoming film.

While speaking about the casting, Ramani said that in the film, Huma Qureshi's character's dream is to become a sports presenter and the relevant part of the dream needed a cricketer. "I am fond of Shikhar Dhawan. I see him as an alpha male, who fits in both the desi league and the elite club. I felt that was the perfect casting but I didn’t know if he would want to do it," said the director.

Satram also revealed that Huma's brother Saqib Saleem, the film's producer, played a huge role in convincing Shikhar Dhawan. He stated,

Saqib actually made a call to him and he was pretty open to it. He actually was convinced about the film’s idea and he said, ‘this film should be made’. That is the reason he supported us. He was kind enough for a one-day shoot and said, ‘I’m there for you guys."

'Shikhar Dhawan kept it light on set': Satram Ramani

Opening up about Dhawan, the filmmaker said that he brought his jovial and fun nature to the sets which made the shoot a pleasurable experience. "You must have seen his Instagram Reels and all. That is his real-life persona. He is fun. He and I would have competitions on who would tell the crack jokes on set. He kept it light on set. He enjoyed it and had a good time," said Ramani.

The cricketer's debut was announced by Huma Qureshi on Tuesday with a still from the film via Instagram. The pic saw Shikhar dancing with the Bellbottom actor. While the cricketer is dressed in a black suit, Huma looks beautiful in a pink-coloured dress. See the post here:

Double XL also stars Zaheer Iqbal and it will hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

Image: AP, Instagram/@saqibsaleem