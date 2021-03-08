Here's 'The Adah Sharma Version Of Queen's Gambit' On International Women's Day: Watch

This international Women's day, Adah Sharma took to Instagram to send out an empowering message to her fans through a unique video. Flaunting her dance moves, Adah created her own version of The Queen's Gambit, a popular American Drama miniseries. Read more about how the 28-year-old actress wished her fans on International Women's day in her own style.

Adah Sharma's version of The Queen's Gambit

Adah Sharma shared a video of herself slow-dancing on a 'chess replicated platform' with large size pieces of chess while wearing a saree. The actress first bowed down with her hands joined and picked up the two big pieces of pawns and went on to move them around while dancing. Adah danced to Eddie van der Meer's rendition to the 'Believer' by Imagine Dragons. In the long caption penned down by Adah, she told her fans to 'tag a queen' and wittily wrote that the video was her version of The Queen's Gambit.

She went on to voice out an encouraging thought to her followers writing 'To have a good head on your shoulders you need strong shoulders'. She also informed her fans that the chess pieces were heavy to move around as she was not used to lifting weights. Lastly, Adah advised her fans to only try imitating her video if they are sure about their moves and to not let anyone decide how they move. Adah ended her caption with the hashtag #TheWorldisToughButSoAreYou.

Netizens react to Adah Sharma's Instagram video

Fans were quick to comment on Adah Sharma's Instagram video of her making her own version of the Queen's Gambit. Several fans wished the actress on Women's day while others complimented her look in saree in the comments. One fan wrote 'Hottie' while another fan commented that Adah is the exercise chess queen.

Adah Sharma's videos and photos on Instagram

Adah Sharma is followed by 5.2 million fans on Instagram and her following keeps growing as the actress constantly provides her fans with creative and fun content. Adah Sharma's videos with her grandmother are popular among her followers as it shows off their loving relationship. Adah also experiments with new and trendy makeup looks and matches them with her unique fashion sense.

