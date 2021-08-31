Here’s What ‘Bell Bottom’ Star Lara Dutta’s Vacation Essentials Look Like

Lara Dutta took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to share an adorable picture of herself with her daughter, Saira. She also referred to a ‘photographer’ in the caption of her post and mentioned he and her daughter were all she needed. The picture appears to be taken while on vacation.

Lara Dutta’s essentials

The Bell Bottom actor posted a cute picture on Instagram recently with her daughter. Saira often appears on the actor’s Instagram page, however her husband, Mahesh Bhupathi does not. Probably because he is the photographer capturing the two from behind the camera.

Lara Dutta can be seen hugging her daughter in the most recent picture she uploaded. The two seem to be standing beside a water body in the picture. She captured the picture, “All I need... Along with the photographer.”

The actor enjoys spending time with Saira and uses their time together as recreation in between work. Dutta recently uploaded a picture with her daughter and wrote, “A small breather between a few hectic weeks of work!!” The mother-daughter duo can be seen in matching outfits in the picture.

On her birthday earlier this year, the actor uploaded another picture with her daughter and thanked her fans and followers for their wishes. She wrote, “Lockdown or not, all you need to turn another year older is LOVE 💕💕💕. I am grateful for all of it that has come my way today!!” She also mentioned she was overwhelmed by the love and wishes she was receiving and ended her caption with, “May we continue to strive to be the best kind of human beings we can be!! “

Lara Dutta was most recently seen in Bell Bottom, alongside Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi. Dutta recently uploaded a video of the Bell Bottom team grooving on the sets of the film. The actor took on the role of the former Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi in the film. The film was based on true events and was helmed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Watch the Bell Bottom behind the scenes video here

Picture Credits: Lara Dutta-Instagram