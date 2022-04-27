Here's What Neetu Kapoor Said When Asked About How Alia Is Doing After Wedding With Ranbir

B-town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in a private ceremony that took place at the former's residence, Vastu, on April 14. The couple exchanged vows in attendance of their close friends and family. Alia and Ranbir looked nothing less than royalty as they ticked the wedding milestone to begin a new journey together. However, because of their work commitments, both resumed work a few days after their wedding.

Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor recently interacted with the paparazzi and revealed how her daughter in law, Alia Bhatt, is doing post-wedding. Continue reading to know what she said

Neetu Kapoor asked about daughter-in-law Alia; replies 'Bahu...'

A video has been shared by a paparazzi account, Viral Bhayani, which sees Neetu Kapoor in an ethnic green-coloured outfit. When a paparazzi asks her about her daughter-in-law, she replies, "Bahu Badhia Hai." She smiled and said that Alia is doing well after her wedding to Ranbir Kapoor.

This is not the first time that Neetu Kapoor has talked about the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor but recently during one of the episodes of the dance reality shows, she had said that she wanted her daughter-in-law to rule the house.

Neetu Kapoor shares family picture after Alia-Ranbir wedding

Neetu Kapoor often shares pictures of the dreamy wedding of Alia and Ranbir on her social media handle. Taking to her official Instagram account, recently, the 63-year-old actor dropped a family picture with the Bhatt family, including Mahesh and Shaheen Bhatt and Soni Razdan. The picture also included Riddhima Kapoor. She captioned the post, "My family."

Alia Bhatt shares dreamy pics post-wedding with Ranbir Kapoor

Soon after the wedding ceremony, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared some adorable pictures of her marriage with Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor. She wrote in the caption, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together…memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites (sic)."

She added, "Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia (sic)".

