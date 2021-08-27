Here's What Randhir Kapoor Told Brother Rajiv Before His Death Due To Cardiac Arrest

Veteran actor Randhir Kapoor who lost his two popular brothers, Rishi, and Rajiv within a year at an early age, has the actor completely shattered. Randhir, who lost ‘two of his pillars’ in a year, recently opened up about his last conversation with Rajiv before his death. Randhir said that they last spoke the night before his death, and the actor was drinking in his room.

Randhir Kapoor recalls his last conversation with late brother Rajiv Kapoor

During his recent conversation with Yahoo! India, the Houseful 2 actor revealed that he met Rajiv at 2 am that night. He had returned home at 1.30 am and the light was on in his room. He was drinking and he told him to 'Stop drinking’ and go to sleep after dinner. This was his last conversation with his brother before his death. The next thing Randhir recalls is that his nurse woke him up the next morning to inform that Rajiv was not responding and his pulse was falling. Immediately, the family took him to the hospital. Within an hour he was no more. Rajiv died a few months after Rishi Kapoor's death. In the same interaction, Randhir confessed that while he feared for Rishi's health, no one was prepared for Rajiv's death.

Calling it a ‘huge loss for him’, Randhir said that the entire family lived in a dominant fear that anything could happen to his brother Rishi as he was suffering from cancer. The entire family visited him turn by turn when he was being treated in America. But the legendary actor said that during Rajiv’s turn, no one ever imagined that he would pass away so soon. Rajiv Kapoor made his Bollywood debut with the iconic film Ek Jaan Hain Hum in the year 1983. He then went on to act in films like Lover Boy, Zabardast, Aasmaan, and Hum To Chale Pardes. After that, he took a break from acting and was set to make his comeback after a long hiatus of 30 years with the film Toolsidas Junior. The film was Ashutosh Gowariker and Bhushan Kumar's joint production, a sports drama that also starred Sanjay Dutt apart from Rajiv. He also bankrolled the hit films Prem Granth and Aa Ab Laut Chalen. Rajiv Kapoor, who was also a film producer and director, was the youngest son of the legendary actor Raj Kapoor, and the brother of Randhir Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor, all actors and filmmakers.

IMAGE: dabookapoor/Instagram