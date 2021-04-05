Here's What Rashmika Mandanna Said About Her Kissing Scene Controversy In Dear Comrade

Actor Rashmika Mandanna has been a part of several films in her career. She won many hearts with her role in the Bharat Kamma directorial, Dear Comrade. While the movie was loved by fans, a bunch of netizens also trolled the actor for her kissing scene with co-star Vijay Deverakonda. A few months after the massive trolling, the actor broke her silence about it.

When Rashmika broke the silence about the kissing scene

As per Indiaglitz, Mandanna remarked that the scene in the movie demanded such a liplock and that she had to do justice to it. She opined that people shouldn’t judge the entire movie based on just a liplock scene. More so, she requested fans to watch the full film before passing their thoughts. Rashmika continued that even her film Geetha Govindam had faced a similar controversy during the pre-release, but was then received extremely well after it was released. She affirmed that Dear Comrade would also similarly do well. Rashmika Mandanna in Dear Comrade played the role of a girl named Lily.

On the work front, the actor is shooting for her upcoming Hindi movie titled Mission Majnu, alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Earlier, the latter gave a sneak peek into the sets of the film in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. In a video, he was seen doing a vigorous workout amid the greenery. He mentioned that he was staying fit by opting for an outdoor session.

It was on February 11 when the two stars kick-started the shooting of Mission Majnu. Rashmika and Sidharth flaunted their script papers and posed for a picture. After winning many hearts with her role in movies like Geetha Govindam, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and others, Rashmika will make her Bollywood debut with this movie written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arrora and Sumit Batheja, and helmed by filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi.

On Rashmika Mandanna's birthday, April 5, wishes have been pouring in on social media. She received a special gift from the makers of her recently released Tamil movie, Sulthan starring Karthi. The team released the song titled Yaaraiyum Ivlo Azhaga and Rashmika seemed super excited about the same. She expressed gratitude and thanked the team for this gift.

Yay yaay yaaaay! My song my song my song has releasedddd! â¤ï¸ Thank you team #Sulthan for the birthday gift. â¤ï¸https://t.co/U8dv1jTouI — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 5, 2021

