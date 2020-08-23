Sushant's Sister Shweta 'elevated' After Ankita & Others Joined #GayatriMantra4SSR

After a movement named ‘Global Prayers 4 SSR’ on Independence Day, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister urged all to participate in the ‘#GayatriMantra4SSR’ movement that featured the recital of the Gayatri Mantra. Expressing her gratitude on the overwhelming response to the event, Shweta Singh Kirti said that she is touched and thanked her 'extended family.' Kirti said that she feels elevated and positive after the chanting of the Gayatri Mantra.

So so very touched by this event. Feeling so elevated and positivity is surrounding all of us. Thanks to everyone who helped organize it and to the extended family who joined and made this a divine experience. #JusticeForSushant #GodIsWithUs pic.twitter.com/xb8TS6QOcz — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 22, 2020

People from more than 101 countries joined in. Doesn’t matter it was Muslim, Hindu or Christian, they were all chanting Gayatri mantra for our beloved Sushant. 🙏❤️🙏 #GayatriMantra4SSR #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #GodIsWithUs #CBIForJustice pic.twitter.com/llojBMmw3l — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 22, 2020

Efforts of many, right from netizens, journalists to celebrities helped in making the movement towards justice for Sushant Singh Rajput a reality. Apart from the numerous hashtags, analysis of the photos and videos from the crime scene and sensational statements, a highlight of the initiative has been the prayers. The late star’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti has been constantly urging all supporters to join in prayers for Sushant, and another such initiative was held on Saturday, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ankita Lokhande joined the prayer meeting

Ankita Lokhande has been lending her support to all the movements led by the family and netizens, and she did so once again on Ganesh Chaturthi. The Manikarnika star was in a relationship with Sushant for 7 years, who welcomed Lord Ganesha home and she wrote that Bappa was aware of everything, while highlighting her special bond with Ganpati.

Wishing everyone for Ganesh Chaturthi and chanting ‘Ganpati Bappa Morya’, she urged everyone to pray to Bappa with a full heart. Along with that, Ankita also used the hashtags #GayatriMantra4SSR, as she shared the video of the idol at her home, with the Gayatri Mantra playing in the background.

