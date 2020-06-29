Soni Razdan Missing Shoots And Friends Amid Lockdown, Says 'miss My Life As It Used To Be'

During the lockdown, with things being shut in wake of the ongoing global pandemic, several people are missing hanging out with friends as well as catching up with all the gossips. Recently veteran actress Soni Razdan shared a post on social media and expressed her feelings of missing her friends. She also mentioned how much she is missing her hectic work life including her auditions, look tests and many more.

Soni Razdan misses worklife amid lockdown

Soni shared her emotions on her Twiter handle and wrote that amid this lockdown she is missing catching up with her friends and all the fun she had with them. The Raazi actress further mentioned that she is missing having teas, lunches, and dinner with them and hopes to see them again. The most important thing that an actor is missing amid lockdown is their time on the shoots and sets again. Numerous actors are missing their hectic work life again and are hoping each day to resume work. Soni later concluded her post and confessed that apart from missing her friends, the actress is missing her auditions, shoots, and her earlier life which was so much fun than this.

Read: Alia Bhatt's Mother Soni Razdan Joins The Nepotism Debate After Alia Faces Backlash

Read: Soni Razdan Talks About Unlock 1.0, Says Social Distancing Is Not In The DNA Of Our Nation

I know this is all wrong. But I miss my friends. I miss my teas with friends. I miss my lunches and dinners. I miss my face to face meetings. I miss my hope of work that may happen soon. I miss my auditions. I miss my shoots. I miss my life as it used to be. Damn you #COVID19 — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) June 28, 2020

Sometime back, the actress spoke about people flouting social distancing norms and are moving out without wearing masks in an interview with a daily media. The actor told her fans to be responsible and to deal with Unlock 1.0 smartly. Soni Razdan said that she saw a video where people are seen touching things unnecessarily and kids were out and about without masks. Soni Razdan stated that if people did not understand what is good for themselves, no one else could. The actor also talked about people rushing out the moment relaxations were imposed. Soni Razdan shared that social distancing is not in the DNA of the nation. She said it is important to wear gloves at least in one hand so that even if a person touches anything then the chances of the virus infecting that person is less. The actor said that she also steps out rarely to get essentials. She mentioned that she used to go on a walk on beaches, sometimes within the premises of her society when it was empty but then she stopped because of more crowds.

(Image credit: Soni Razdan/ Instagram)

Read: Soni Razdan Not Pleased Amid Mumbai's COVID Crisis; Simi Garewal Backs CM To Come Good

Read: Soni Razdan Praises Alia Bhatt's 'Harry Potter At Home', Calls It 'unbelievably Cool'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.