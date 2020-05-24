Barun Sobti Reveals Who Convinced Him To Take Up Acting As Career; Read Details

Television star Barun Sobti who shot to fame with daily soap Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon has carved a place for himself within the entertainment industry. The actor has been heartthrob ever since he stepped into the world of acting and entertainment. As per reports, acting was never on Barun Sobti’s mind. The handsome hunk never thought of becoming an actor. As per reports, he was working as an operations manager at a renowned telecom company for seven long years before he stepped into the industry.

Barun Sobti reveals who convinced him to join television

According to a recent interview with a local media outlet, the actor opened up and revealed two names who changed his mind until he decided to take up acting as a full-fledged career. As per reports, the two actors are from the television world who pushed Barun to pursue acting. According to reports, the two actors are none other than Karan Wahi and Priyanka Bassi. The actor was friends with Karan and Priyanka before he started acting. As per reports, Barun knew the two actors well before and shared a great bond with them. It was Karan and Priyanka who pushed and motivated Barun to think of acting and become an actor.

Barun Sobti made his debut in the acting world as a lead in 2009 as Swayam Khurana in Star Plus show Shraddha. However, he garnered much appreciation and love as Arnav Singh Raizada with Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon in 2011 opposite Sanaya Irani. Barun was last seen on the small screen in the third season of the show in 2017, and since then fans have been eagerly waiting to see him on the small screens back again. Meanwhile, Barun made his digital debut with web series Asur, which got an overwhelming response from the viewers. In the web series, Barun played the role of Nikhil Nair, a forensic-expert-turned-teacher, who returns to his roots at the Central Bureau of Investigation, and along with his former mentor Dhananjay Rajpoot, finds himself caught in a cat-and-mouse game with a brutal serial killer.

