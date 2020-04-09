Why Nawazuddin Siddiqui Said Yes To Romantic Flick 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'; Check Out

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is popularly known for her experimental roles from his Bollywood buster movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Paan Singh Tomar, Kahaani, Talaash, The Lunchbox, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Manjhi: The Mountain Man and many more. However, the Sacred Games fame is now putting forth his foot in the romantic genre. Motichoor Chaknachoor was Nawazuddin Siddiqui's latest love story flick, alongside Athiya Shetty.

Pushpinder's character intrigued Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in an interview, revealed that he agreed to work in Motichoor Chaknachoor because he was attracted to his character in the film, the strangely straight and inadvertently funny, Pushpinder. In an interview with an entertainment daily, Nawazuddin shared that when he read the script of Motichoor Chaknachoor, his character Pushpinder, oddly, straight-laced and unintentionally funny, stood out for him. The Sacred Games actor thought the most interesting thing about his role was his desperation to get married, and how it drives him a little crazy pushing him down idiotic lanes of life.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui furthermore added that he had a great time playing a character like Pushpinder for the first time. He praised Athiya Shetty and said he enjoyed working with her. Athiya plays the love interest of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Motichoor Chaknachoor.

In the love story drama flick, Motichoor Chaknachoor, Athiya Shetty is seen playing the role of Anita. She is an educated girl who is looking for a green card holder groom. Nawazuddin's character Pushpinder is settled in Dubai. The film's storyline talks about how their life changes when the two get married.

Motichoor Chaknachoor is helmed by Debamitra Biswal. Released in the year 2019, it was extensively shot in Bhopal. Apart from Bollywood superstars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty, the film also stars Navni Parihar and Abhishek Rawat.

Posters of Motichoor Chaknachoor

The trailer of Motichoor Chaknachoor -

