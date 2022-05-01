Heropanti 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: Tiger Shroff-starrer Gets Off To Poor Start

The last time Tiger Shroff featured in a film was when the COVID-19 pandemic had just started in India. His film Baaghi 3 was one of the last films to hit the theatres before the cinemas were closed for months, and it was one of the first to be impacted by the spread of the disease. Two years later, the actor has come out with another new installment of his previously released film, Heropanti in this case, and an action-packed potboiler.

Despite continuing the plotline of a hit film and including high-octane action sequences, the movie has has not been able to set the box office on fire yet. The movie had an unimpressive opening at the ticket windows on Friday, with collections close to Rs 7 crore, and on Saturday, the film dropped further.

Heropanti 2 day 2 box office collections

Heropanti 2, as per a report on Sacnilk, was estimated to earn around Rs 5.50 crore at the box office on its second day according to the early trends. The film had taken an opening of Rs 6.70 crore on day 1, which was one of the lowest for Tiger in the past five years, and the total collections thus stand at Rs 12.20 crore.

The film was expected to rise on day 2, as the first day figures had failed to impress, but that has not been the case. The first Sunday is often the best-performing day for a Bollywood film, and theatre owners would hope there would be a turnaround in its fortunes.

To get a context of Tiger's box office pull, one could see the two-day figures of his last four films, which were around Rs 35 crore for Baaghi 3, Rs 75 crore for War, Rs 25 crore for Student of the Year 2 and Rs 45 crore for Baaghi 2. The figures of Heropanti 2 were just a fraction of these numbers despite there being nothing different than what the A Flying Jatt star was offering, as he was still catering to the mass audiences with all commercial aspects.

Heropanti 2 plot, cast and crew

The plot revolves around all attempts to made to nab a criminal, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who has created havoc with his cyber crimes, with Babloo, played by Tiger, taking charge of it. The movie also stars Tara Sutaria in the role of Tiger's love interest.

The film has been directed by Ahmed Khan, and written by Rajat Arora. AR Rahman has composed the music.