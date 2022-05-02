'Heropanti 2' Box Office Collection, Day 3: Tiger Shroff-starrer Experiences Major Dip

Heropanti had established Tiger Shroff as one of the new stars on the block when the movie had released in 2014. The actor created a massive impact then, especially with his action sequences and dance, something that has become synonymous with him over the years.

Eight years later, he is displaying his 'Heropanti' again, but the impact has not been the same. Heropanti 2 has failed to leave its mark at the box office upon its release. In one of the rare instances, the film dropped significantly on Sunday, which is usually the best-performing day for a film. The movie earned only around Rs 15 crore at the ticket windows in its opening week. Runway 34, which was also released alongside, caught up with it despite opening at a much lower figure.

Heropanti 2 Day 3 Box office collections

Heropanti 2 earned just Rs 3.70 crore at the box office on Sunday, as per the early estimates by Sacnilk. The movie was expected to grow by a good margin on the Sunday holiday, but in this case, it was a drop. It fell from the Rs 5.20 crore the previous day, which too was a decline from the Rs 6.70 crore opening on Friday.

The total collections were thus Rs 15.60 crore. The drop for the film was such that even Runway 34 matched up to it at the end of the weekend.

The Ajay Devgn- Amitabh Bachchan starrer had taken a much lower opening, less than half of Heropanti 2, at around Rs 3 crore on Friday. However, the film showcased some growth over the weekend, to be around the same as Heropanti 2 on day 2, and almost double than that of the latter on day 3, with Rs 6.80 crore.

Heropanti 2 vs Heropanti

Heropanti 2 has done even worse than its predecessor. Heropanti 1 had also taken a similar opening to the second installment, but had grown to over Rs 8 crore on Sunday. The film's 1st-weekend collections were Rs 21 crore.

The point to note was that the film was led by newcomers, Tiger and Kriti Sanon making their debuts, unlike the former being an established star today, and it was in 2014 when ticket prices were lower.