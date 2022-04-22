Actor Tiger Shroff made his entry into Bollywood in 2014 with Sabbir Khan's directorial Heropanti opposite Kriti Sanon. From his stellar performance to showing off his impressive martial art skills, the actor established himself as an action hero in the industry over the years. With films like Baaghi, War and Student Of The Year 2, Shroff carved a niche for himself.

Returning with his debut role of Babloo, the actor is all set to fight off a fresh set of goons as an even stronger villain name Laila emerges. Directed by Ahmed Khan, Heropanti 2 also brought back the iconic song from part one, Whistle Baja. During the launch event of the track, netizens got a glimpse into Shroff's popularity.

Heropanti 2: Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans during 'Whistle Baja 2.0' launch

Entertainment photographer Varindar Chawla took to social media to share a video from the launch of the new track Whistle Baja 2.0 at Gaiety Galaxy. In the video, the 32-year-old actor is seen greeting a throng of fans that have surrounded his car. The actor's hands are seen being pulled by excited fans who wished to greet him. He is also seen giving autographs to his ardent fans at the venue. See the video below.

Fans were quick to praise the actor for his growing popularity and the love he receives from them. Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha also dropped a series of heart emojis in the comment section.

More on 'Heropanti 2'

For Whistle Baja 2.0, fans were treated to the reunion of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The actors, who made their debut in Bollywood together, have scaled new heights in their careers over the years. The new track brings back the same energy and chemistry from the duo with refreshing beats for the revamped version.

Meanwhile, Shroff took to his Instagram to share a BTS video to share a glimpse into how he prepped for the physically challenging role. Sharing the video, he wrote, ''A little blood, a lot of sweat, and i wont lie…some tears😭🙈 being an action hero hurts! Heres the making and some unseen footage of the action in our film coming soon guys!'' Heropanti 2 is set to release on April 29, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@varindertchawla/tigerjackieshroff