'Heropanti 2': Tiger Shroff Announces OTT Premiere With 'Choti Bacchi Ho Kya' Twist; Watch

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria starrer Heropanti 2 hit the big screens on 29 April and met with mixed responses from moviegoers. The film is a standalone sequel to the 2014 film of the same. In the actioner, Shroff locks horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Apart from the lead actors, the Ahmed Khan directorial also featured Amrita Singh, Zakir Hussain and many more taking on some pivotal roles.

As mentioned earlier, Heropanti 2 opened to some mixed responses from the audiences and critics alike. However, there was a massive buzz surrounding one of the dialogues from its predecessor Heropanti, which went viral prior to the release of Heropanti 2. The iconic dialogue "Choti Bachi Ho Kya" took the internet by storm with many people lip-syncing to it on troll videos and also sharing memes on the same. Recently, the lead actors of the Heropanti 2 announced the digital premiere of the film on Prime Video but with a twist.

Heropanti 2 to stream on Amazon Prime Video

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video announced the exclusive premiere of Heropanti 2 which is all set to stream starting May 27, 2022. The OTT giant took to its official Twitter handle and shared a hilarious video where Tiger and Tara are seen having a 'Choti Bachi Ho Kya' faceoff. In the video, the duo can be heard saying improvised versions of the dialogue like "crispy chakli ho kya, tooti rassi ho kya, meethi lichi ho kya, laal mirchi ho kya" and many others. Sharing the clip, the streamer captioned the post as "Yeh trend main kar leta hoon, aap May 27 ko jaake #Heropanti2OnPrime dekh lena"

Take a look at the post here:

Yeh trend main kar leta hoon, aap May 27 ko jaake #Heropanti2OnPrime dekh lena 😤 pic.twitter.com/eXP92VXwyv — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) May 25, 2022

Tiger Shroff reacts to his famous dialogue 'Choti Bacchi Ho Kya' going viral

Social media is currently buzzing with memes on Tiger's famous dialogue 'Choti Bacchi Ho Kya.' The iconic dialogue was voiced by Tiger in the 2014 film Heropanti after the scene where he saves Kriti Sanon from the goons. It was initially recreated by a boy in a now-viral video that caught netizens' attention. In a recent chat with Mid-day, Tiger Shroff opened up on the dialogue going viral and said-

“I am happy that it resurfaced at a time like this because it gave another dimension to the [film’s] promotions. Honestly, I don’t know why people are going crazy over that line. It’s a dialogue I tell Kriti [Sanon’s character] in the film”

Image: Instagram/@tigerjackieshroff