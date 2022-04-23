Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film Heropanti 2, alongside Tara Sutaria. In the actioner, Tiger will be seen locking horns with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film will hit the big screens on April 29, 2022.

As the release date of Heropanti 2 is inching closer, makers are leaving no stones unturned in promoting the project. Ahead of its release a famous dialogue of Heropanti is going viral on the internet. Recently, at the Whistle Baja 2.0 song launch event, Tiger Shroff recreated his famous dialogue-"Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya?" from the first part of the film.

Tiger Shroff repeats his viral dialogue at Whistle Baja 2.0 song launch event

Heropanti 2 is the second part of 2014 film Heropanti, which served as a launchpad for Tiger Shroff's career in Bollywood. The film received a lot of love from the audience. One of its dialogues- "Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya?" has gone viral on the internet after a boy recreated it and shared it on his social media. The clip took the internet by storm with many people lip-syncing the dialogue and also sharing memes on the same.

Recently at the launch of Whistle Baja 2.0, Tiger Shroff recreated his famous dialogue and videos of the same are doing rounds on the internet with many fan pages resharing it on their social media handles. The video went viral and is also trending on Twitter.

#ChotiBachiHoKya

Tiger shroff is on fire wow

Great to see him pic.twitter.com/Y0Ugtt7NRB — Ignore negativity (@Prashanth1394) April 22, 2022

For the unversed the famous dialogue"Chhoti Bachi Ho Kya?" was said by Tiger Shroff in Heropanti right after one action scene where he saves Kriti Sanon from the goons.

More about Heropanti 2

The highly-anticipated movie promises the audience a heavy dose of action, thrill, romance, and entertainment and is all set to hit the screens soon. Along with Tiger, the movie will also feature prominent actors namely Tara Sutaria as Inaaya, Amrita Singh, and Zakir Hussain among others. Tiger recently shared a video on his Instagram giving an interesting glimpse of behind-the-scenes events of the Heropanti 2 set, further talking about the difficulties he faced doing the action sequences, the actor stated-

"It was very uncomfortable for me. From dust to heat, I had everything on my body during the shoot. Despite all the difficulties in the execution, we got a great shot and I am very glad since I haven't done anything like this before."

