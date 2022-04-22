'Heropanti 2': Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon Reunite For Peppy Track 'Whistle Baja 2.0'; Watch

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon left fans thrilled as they reunited for the remix of their hit song Whistle Baja for his upcoming film Heropanti 2. The duo, who made their Bollywood debut together with the 2014 film Heropanti, set the dance floor ablaze with their quirky moves in Whistle Baja 2.0, with a revamped version of the hook step.

Clad in stunning sequin attires as they performed, Tiger and Kriti sent netizens on a nostalgic ride, with many hailing the duo's on-screen chemistry. Whistle Baja 2.0 has been crooned by Mika Singh and Neeti Mohan, while AR Rahman has composed and arranged it. The lyrics have been penned by Mehboob.

Tiger Shroff & Kriti Sanon reunite for the peppy track Whistle Baja 2.0

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, April 22, the Baaghi actor announced the song's release and wrote, "Mere aur @kritisanon ke naal Whistle Baja. Back to my grooves with #WhistleBaja 2.0, song out now." He also reminisced working with Kriti Sanon and mentioned, "Dancing with my first heroine after so long." Take a look.

Rejoicing Kriti and Tiger's reunion, fans dropped comments like, "Yeah finally excitement is over, because whistle baja song is here," "look at the cuteness', "one of my most favourite", among other things. Tiger's mother Ayesha Shroff also wrote, "woohoo," while Sikandar Kher mentioned, "As always, just superb".

Tiger is gearing up for the release of Heropanti 2, which also stars Tara Suratia as the female lead. The Ahmed Khan directorial will see Nawazuddin Siddiqui take on the role of an antagonist, while Zakir Hussain and Amrita Singh will also appear in pivotal roles. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film will hit theatres on April 29, 2022. It will be clashing with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan starrer thriller Runway 34.

Interestingly, Kriti and Tiger will be seen together in the upcoming Vikas Bahl directorial Ganapath. The first part of the action drama will be released on December 23 next year. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment Production. Kriti also has films like Shehzada, Adipurush and Bhediya in the pipeline.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TIGERJACKIESHROFF)