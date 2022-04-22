'Heropanti 2': Tiger Shroff Reveals Immense Toil For Stunt Scene; 'From Dust To Heat...'

Ahead of the release of Tiger Shroff's highly-awaited romantic action movie, Heropanti 2, the actor recently opened up about the difficult stunt scenes in the film that he had to perform and even unveiled a behind the scene video clip depicting how he performed the stunt sequences.

Tiger Shroff is among the Bollywood actors best known for his movies namely Heropanti, Baaghi, Munna Michael, Baaghi 2, Student of the Year 2, Baaghi 3 and more. He also garnered immense praise from the fans for his appearance in music videos titled Zindagi Aa Raha Hoon Main, Get Ready to Move, Har Ghoont Mein Swag, You Are Unbelievable, Poori Gal Baat among others.

Tiger Shroff talks about Heropanti 2 stunt sequences

Tiger Shroff recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video clip giving an interesting glimpse of behind-the-scenes events of the Heropanti 2 set while depicting the actor attempting to perform the stunt scenes in the film. The video also gave glimpses of Tiger Shroff talking about the scenes and stated that it was quite uncomfortable for him.

Stating further, he also revealed that from dust to heat, he had everything on his body while filming the stunt sequences and added that despite all the difficulties, they managed to get a great shot, while exclaiming that he hasn't done anything like this before.

"It was very uncomfortable for me. From dust to heat, I had everything on my body during the shoot. Despite all the difficulties in the execution, we got a great shot and I am very glad since I haven't done anything like this before."

Furthermore, he also talked about one of the stunts he had to perform on a moving train and revealed that the surface of the train was quite slippery. He added, "The surface was very slippery, the train was moving and I had to pose like a hero. I wouldn't say that it was easy to perform this."

More about Heropanti 2

Heropanti 2 will see Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui locking horns with each other. The highly-anticipated movie promises the audience a heavy dose of action, thrill, romance, and entertainment and is all set to hit the screens on April 29, 2022. The movie will also feature other prominent actors namely Tara Sutaria as Inaaya, Amrita Singh, and Zakir Hussain among others.

Image: Instagram/@tigershroff