‘Heropanti 2’: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria Head To London To Shoot Upcoming Action Film

Bollywood stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria have left India to shoot the London schedule of their upcoming film Heropanti 2. The duo has been shooting for the film in Mumbai for over a month. An interesting fact about the film is that it is a sequel to Tiger Shroff’s debut film, Heropanti, which he shot alongside Kriti Sanon.

Tiger Shroff & Tara Sutaria leave for London

The two Bollywood stars have left for London to shoot their upcoming film Heropanti 2. The London leg of the shoot will commence on September 10. As per reports by Spotboye, the entire cast and crew are required to complete a 7-day quarantine before the shoot begins. The London schedule of the shoot will last for more than a month. Nawazuddin Siddiqui will soon join Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in London. Siddiqui will take on the role of the antagonist in the upcoming film.

Tiger Shroff recently uploaded a behind the scenes picture from his upcoming film. The black and white picture he uploaded sees him in a tuxedo. He captioned the image, “H2”, which implies Heropanti 2. The film was initially slated to release at the end of this year, however, it will not hit the big screens anytime soon, owing to the pandemic looming over the world.

Tiger Shroff will soon reunite with Kriti Sanon for his next film, Ganapath. Makers of the film recently revealed that the film will be released on December 23, 2022. The film will be directed by Vikas Bahl and Shroff took to his Instagram account to share an action-packed behind the scenes video of himself. He captioned the video, “Here's a small sneak peek into our #ganpath action rehearsals with the amazing @timman79. This is just the beginning guys have pushed me beyond my limits…some amazing stuff coming soon stay tuned @jackkybhagnani #vikasbahl”

The actor was recently in the news after his flawless dance video. Shroff uploaded a video of himself dancing to Manike Mage Hithe. He captioned the video, “This song! 😍🤪” Hrithik Roshan also commented on the video and wrote, “Superb.”

(Image Credits: Taran Adarsh-Twitter)