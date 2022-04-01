After their last film Student of the Year 2, actors Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are all set to feature together in the next film Heropanti 2. After the makers enthralled fans with the gripping trailer, they piqued the curiosity of the fans with another beautiful song Jalwanuma which was released today. The soul-stirring music by maestro AR Rahman is sure to touch upon the emotions of every listener.

The song is a melodious romantic track crooned by Pooja Tiwari and Javed Ali. Tiger and Tara can be seen grooving to the song while yearning for each other. With Tiger’s stupendous dance moves and Tara’s ravishing looks, the song is sure to resonate with every listener.

Heropanti 2's new song out now

A modern-day twist on a harmonized Sufi melody, the song promises to pull at your heartstrings and treat audiences to the electric chemistry between leads Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Shot on a massive scale with a specially constructed set comprising hundreds of dancers, the song boasts of some novel contemporary choreography.

After looking at the teaser, it is visible that the song is going to introduce the sizzling chemistry of Tiger and Tara to the audience and will be a go-to heartbreak song. The upcoming film Heropanti 2 is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film will have Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tara Sutaria in pivotal roles and is all set to release on 29 April 2022. Apart from Jalwanuma, the makers had earlier released DaFaKar which was a huge success with fans listening to it on loop.

While sharing the song, Tiger wrote, “There's no love without pain. Come find solace in the beautiful tunes of #Jalwanuma. Song out now. Link in Bio.” Heropanti 2 is the sequel to Tiger's Bollywood debut, Heropanti, which was released in 2014.

IMAGE: Ibstagram/TaraSutaria