‘Heropanti 2’: Tiger Shroff’s Fan Faints At Film’s Promotional Event; Watch

Actor Tiger Shroff is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film, Heropanti 2. The actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote the upcoming action flick, also starring Tara Sutaria in a lead role. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Zakir Hussain and Amrita Singh in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit theatres on 29 April 2022. The trailer proves that the highly-anticipated movie promises the audience a heavy dose of action, thrill, romance, and entertainment.

Recently, when the War actor was promoting his film at an event in Mumbai, a fan fainted after seeing her favourite actor live. Continue reading to know what happened afterwards.

Tiger Shroff's fan faints after seeing him at an event

Tiger Shroff, who enjoys a massive fan following, surprised his fans as he visited a mall in Mumbai. The actor was joined by his co-star Tara Sutaria during the promotion. Meanwhile, a video from the event has been shared by entertainment journalist and photographer, Viral Bhayani, which sees how a fan fainted after watching Tiger Shroff during the event.

In the clip, a fan could be seen breaking down after which the security personnel took her toward her favourite actor. Tiger, who was dressed in a red body-hugging t-shirt and blue jeans, hugged his fan and asked if she is fine.

Watch the video here:

Netizens were quick to react to the video and the comment section is proof of it. Netizens dropped hilarious comments as they wrote, "Choti Bachi Ho Kya? (Are you a small child?)".

'Feels good to be out there again': Tiger Shroff

On 24 April 2022, Tiger shared some glimpses of the same event on his Instagram handle. He dropped a video which sees him and Tara Sutaria walking in between the crowd in the mall. The clip then cuts into the Baaghi actor doing some stunning dance moves, while Tara could be seen smiling while looking at him.

Tara looked ravishing in a patterned co-ord set paired with knee-high black coloured boots. Tiger captioned the post, "Feels good to be out there again, Thank you for all your love 5 days to go! #heropanti2 #29 april (sic)".

(Image: @tigerjackieshroff/Instagram)