This year, the Eid celebration is all set to turn grand and special with the release of the upcoming film Heropanti 2. This Eid, fans will expect fireworks at the box office with the action drama Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria in key roles. The makers of the film have piqued the curiosity of the fans and dropped the trailer of the forthcoming film.

Get ready for a rollercoaster ride full of action & romance as Tiger Shroff is all set to embrace his powerful stunts and acrobatic stunts in the trailer of the film. The trailer opens Tiger's stunts that envelope and gives audiences something solid to look forward to. With Heropanti 2, the power producer is all set to revisit the Heropanti glory but this time with more action and double the dhamaka.

Heropanti 2 trailer released now

The highly-anticipated movie promises audiences a heady dose of action, thrill, romance, and entertainment and is all set to release in theatres this Eid, 29th April 2022. The video presents a high-voltage tale of action and romance. Laced with strong performances, it boasts of top-notch action, Tiger Shroff’s impressive avatar as Babloo, Tara Sutaria as Inaaya, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s top-class act as Laila.

The trailer introduces Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the face behind the cybercrime world and how he unfolds several crimes under his role as a magician. Several tricks played by the versatile actor turn out cruel after he kills others leading to several attempts made by agencies to chase him.

Towards the end of the trailer, Tiger left his fans mesmerised with his amazing chiselled body and washboard abs during a fight sequence with the antagonist Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film is the sequel of the blockbuster that has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action. Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release Baaghi 3.

