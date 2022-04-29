Last Updated:

'Heropanti 2' Twitter Review: Tiger Shroff-starrer Receives Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are sharing the screen space for the second time in the latest film 'Heropanti 2'. Here is how viewers are reacting to the film.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Heropanti 2

Image: Instagram/@tarasutaria


Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are sharing the screen space for the second time in the latest film Heropanti 2. The movie is the official sequel to the 2014 film with which Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut alongside Kriti Sanon. Ahead of the film's release, Heropanti 2's trailer and songs received a lot of love from fans. It recently hit the theatres across the country and several viewers went to catch the early show of the movie.

Heropanti 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, while Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead antagonist, Laila. The movie is helmed by Ahmed Khana and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and AA Films have jointly produced it. The film's plot revolves around a young man named Babloo and his quest to save the nation from Laila's criminal plans. The film's songs are composed by Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman. Here is how netizens are reacting to the film.

Heropanti 2 Twitter review

Heropanti 2 saw mixed reactions coming from the movie-goers. While many found the film entertaining, others called Tiger Shroff-starrer a complete "disaster." A viewer lauded the film's "Brilliant action, fast screenplay, no dull moments, to the point, thrilling HeroVillain confrontation. Production value by #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies is class Direction by @khan_ahmedasas is superb #TigerShroff Rocks #TaraSutaria acts well Nawazuddin_S Excels @arrahman songs are peppy @rajatsaroraa screenplay is fast paced." 

READ | ‘Heropanti 2’: Tiger Shroff’s fan faints at film’s promotional event; Watch

Seemingly, Tiger Shroff impressed his Dubai fans with his latest action drama. A video of movie-goers from Dubai is surfacing on the internet, in which people expressed their fondness for the film. The viewers also lauded director Ahmed Khan along with Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

READ | 'Heropanti 2's Tara Sutaria reveals reason for being part of the sequel; 'loved the idea'

On the other hand, some viewers were not at all impressed by the film's plotline. A viewer penned how he disliked the film and also reviewed Tara Sutaria's acting in it. The viewer wrote, "Just to add up. 2nd half of #Heropanti2 is even more torterous than the first half. @iTIGERSHROFF bhai aakhir kyun? Kya mazboori hai bhai. #TaraSutaria please take some time and learn acting atleast. Just standing and speaking dialogues wont help." Another one highlighted how Tiger Shroff played the same action in the film.

READ | Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria visit temple, dargah in Mumbai ahead of 'Heropanti 2' release

Image: Instagram/@tarasutaria

READ | Heropanti 2 early review: Critics say masses will love Tiger's 'paisa vasool' film
READ | Tiger Shroff-starrer 'Heropanti 2's advance bookings receive extraordinary response: Read

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND