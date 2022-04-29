'Heropanti 2' Twitter Review: Tiger Shroff-starrer Receives Mixed Reactions From Netizens

Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria are sharing the screen space for the second time in the latest film Heropanti 2. The movie is the official sequel to the 2014 film with which Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut alongside Kriti Sanon. Ahead of the film's release, Heropanti 2's trailer and songs received a lot of love from fans. It recently hit the theatres across the country and several viewers went to catch the early show of the movie.

Heropanti 2 stars Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria in the lead roles, while Nawazuddin Siddiqui plays the lead antagonist, Laila. The movie is helmed by Ahmed Khana and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and AA Films have jointly produced it. The film's plot revolves around a young man named Babloo and his quest to save the nation from Laila's criminal plans. The film's songs are composed by Oscar Award-winning musician AR Rahman. Here is how netizens are reacting to the film.

Heropanti 2 Twitter review

Heropanti 2 saw mixed reactions coming from the movie-goers. While many found the film entertaining, others called Tiger Shroff-starrer a complete "disaster." A viewer lauded the film's "Brilliant action, fast screenplay, no dull moments, to the point, thrilling HeroVillain confrontation. Production value by #SajidNadiadwala @NGEMovies is class Direction by @khan_ahmedasas is superb #TigerShroff Rocks #TaraSutaria acts well Nawazuddin_S Excels @arrahman songs are peppy @rajatsaroraa screenplay is fast paced."

Seemingly, Tiger Shroff impressed his Dubai fans with his latest action drama. A video of movie-goers from Dubai is surfacing on the internet, in which people expressed their fondness for the film. The viewers also lauded director Ahmed Khan along with Tiger Shroff and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Tiger Shroff is winnings heart's like always for his performance, action and dance...

Story fresh hai aur logo ko pasand aa gye... Nawazuddin Siddiqui kai acting ko hamesha ke tarah saraha hai.

4/5 🌟#Heropanti2Review from Dubai Public

___@iTIGERSHROFF #TigerShroff #Heropanti2 pic.twitter.com/W9aEOyQuQk — Tiger Shroff ✉️ NEWS (@TJSFansWorld) April 29, 2022

On the other hand, some viewers were not at all impressed by the film's plotline. A viewer penned how he disliked the film and also reviewed Tara Sutaria's acting in it. The viewer wrote, "Just to add up. 2nd half of #Heropanti2 is even more torterous than the first half. @iTIGERSHROFF bhai aakhir kyun? Kya mazboori hai bhai. #TaraSutaria please take some time and learn acting atleast. Just standing and speaking dialogues wont help." Another one highlighted how Tiger Shroff played the same action in the film.

Just to add up. 2nd half of #Heropanti2 is even more torterous than the first half. @iTIGERSHROFF bhai aakhir kyun? Kya mazboori hai bhai. #TaraSutaria please take some time and learn acting atleast. Just standing and speaking dialogues wont help. — Sambit Jena 🇮🇳 (@sambitrocks) April 29, 2022

@iTIGERSHROFF chote bacche ho kya jo tumne #Heropanti2 sign karli .. kaise jhelu main isko ? — Raaj TeewaRi (@raaj_teewari3) April 29, 2022

